McGlaughlin announces county judge candidacy

A Centre County attorney has announced his bid for the Court of Common Pleas.
“I am looking forward to serving the people of Centre County” said Ron McGlaughlin. “I believe that my legal experience and my commitment to this community make me an excellent candidate for this important position in the county.”
McGlaughlin, a shareholder in the law firm of Stover McGlaughlin, P.C., is a past president of the Centre County Bar Association. He has more than 30 years of experience in law. In 1992, he was selected as the Jaycees Outstanding Young Lawyer.
He is running to fill the vacancy created by the decision of President Judge Thomas King Kistler not to seek re-election.
McGlaughlin’s community commitments include serving as a trustee for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where he is also a home communion server and usher. He is also a past president and past board member of the State College Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow within Rotary International.
McGlaughlin is a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels, volunteered as both a Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball coach and is a past chair of the State College Area High School Football Boosters golf tournament.
McGlaughlin and his wife, Ann, have two children who attended public school in the State College Area School District. Son Alec is a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, while daughter Caitlin is attending the United States Naval Academy. Ann is a past member and past president of the State College Area School Board and serves on the board of the SCASD Education Foundation.
“We have taught our children through our words and in our actions to serve others” said McGlaughlin. “I have spent my career in the courtroom and am proud of the relationships that I have built in the courthouse. I look forward to continuing the work of Judge Kistler to ensure that the residents of Centre County can trust in the fairness, efficiency and integrity of the legal system.”
