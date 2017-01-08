Driver suffers ‘major’ injury in tractor trailer rollover crash

State police at Rockview have released more information on the tractor trailer rollover and entrapment that occurred at 1:05 p.m. Friday on Interstate 80 in Marion Township.
According to police, driver Bonnie Barner, 52, of Howard was negotiating a slight right curve in the roadway when the left trailer tires appeared to contact the concrete. This caused the trailer to sway and roll over.
The tractor trailer traveled approximately 65 feet on its side before coming to a stop in the middle of the on and off ramp at the 161 mile marker in Spring Township.
Barner suffered “major” injury and was flown to Danville Medical Center. Bellefonte EMS also responded to the scene.
