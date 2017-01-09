Centre County put under Winter Weather Advisory

Towns across Centre County will be under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.
The notice came out recently that the advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Light sleet and freezing rain could cause hazardous driving conditions. Some areas will also experience light snow, which could accumulate to two inches, particularly north of Interstate 80. Ice accumulations could be more dangerous, with a tenth of an inch on the roads.
Snow will arrive first, followed by slightly warmer temperatures, causing freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has asked that drivers adjust their speeds to be safe during the advisory.
