Winter weather causes school districts to dismiss early

Area school districts will be sending students home early in response to winter weather hitting Centre County on Tuesday.
Parents at P-O school district have been alerted that the middle and high school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., with elementary students following close behind at 12:30 p.m.
At about 9:30 a.m., Bellefonte Area School District officials announced that all secondary students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., with elementary students dismissed at 12:30 p.m. All evening activities, including the Board of Directors meeting, are canceled.
State College Area School District has also announced plans for early dismissal. Secondary students will be dismissed 1 p.m. with elementary school students following at 2 p.m. All after school activities are canceled or postponed, including the Community Education Extended Learning Program. The community forum scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss early design plans for renovations at Corl Street elementary will also be moved to a later date.
Penns Valley Area School District will dismiss grades pre-K through 12 at 12:30 p.m. and grades 5 through 12 at 1 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled or postponed.
Bald Eagle Area School District has posted early dismissal plans online, with elementary schools scheduled to dismiss at noon and middle and high schools at 12:10 p.m. All after-school and evening activities are canceled.
All Centre County Library locations in Centre Hall, Bellefonte and Philipsburg will also be closed on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Centre County from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday, with the possibility of freezing rain and sleet.
