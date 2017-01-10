Winter weather causes school districts to dismiss early

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre