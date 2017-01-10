Local

January 10, 2017 11:05 AM

State College crash causes traffic delays

From CDT staff reports

A two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue, according to State College police.

The crash did not result in any injuries, though drivers in the area experienced slow traffic for about a half hour. Snow covered roads, according to 511pa.com, have caused congested traffic across Centre County.

Police have used social media this morning to provide tips to drivers.

State College police have said not to use cruise control on snowy or icy surfaces and have asked that everyone drive defensively, not aggressively, due to slick roads.

