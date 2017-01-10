Centre County Farmland Trust announces 2 conservation easements

Centre County Farmland Trust recently announced two conservation easements — one in Potter Township and the other in Haines Township, bringing its total easements up to 14.
Those account for about 1,300 acres of conserved farmland in Centre County, said Sarah Walter, executive director of the farmland trust.
Dale Stover donated the conservation easement to his 186-acre farm in Haines Township, Walter said.
The farmland trust co-holds the easement with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Walter said.
The farm has been in Stover’s wife’s family since 1945, Walter added.
“This is a fitting way to honor her and the East Penns Valley residents by preserving it for future generations,” Stover said in a press release from the conservancy.
Stover farm runs along Brush Mountain and includes areas of Bald Eagle State Forest, according to the conservancy release.
The other easement was placed on the 84-acre Rossman family farm in Potter Township, she said.
The property sits along state Route 45 between Spring Mills and Old Fort, according to a press release from the farmland trust.
It’s a century farm — meaning it’s been in the family for more than 100 years, Walter said.
She said the conservation easements guarantee that the land will forever be farmland.
The conservation easements are permanent deed-restriction agreements that stay with the land even if it’s sold, according to the farmland trust press release.
Walter said the farmland trust started working on the easements about a year ago.
“We really want to protect working farms,” she said.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
