Fatal I-80 crash involving tractor trailers shuts down road

A multiple vehicle crash resulted in a fully involved tractor trailer fire and at least one person dead.
The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Centre County dispatchers, near exit 161. The fire was put out by about 1:30 a.m.
It is unknown how many vehicles were in the crash, though there were at least two tractor trailers, according to Centre County Fire Wire updates. First responders said there were possibly multiple patients in critical condition. They were slowed down by icy road conditions and access was to those injured was limited by the fire.
Interstate 80 is closed between exits 161 and 173. It has not been determined when the road will reopen.
