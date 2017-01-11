Local

January 11, 2017 4:29 PM

Grandmother, grandson killed in fire

From CDT staff reports

State police and the Blair County Coroner’s Office are investigating two deaths related to a Wednesday fire.

Excelsior Fire Company responded to a dwelling fire at about 7:15 a.m. along 13th Street in Tyrone, state police at Hollidaysburg said. The residence was declared a total loss.

Dawna Winslow, 44, and her 2-year-old grandson Caiden Winslow were discovered, a coroner’s office news release said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state police.

The cause and manner of death are also under investigation, the release said.

