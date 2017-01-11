Bike, pedestrian path project nets $1 million grant

A shared-use path will connect neighborhoods, pools and parks in Patton and Ferguson townships thanks to federal funding.
The 10-foot-wide asphalt bicycle and pedestrian path will run the length of Valley Vista Drive from Carnegie Drive to the Tudek/Circleville Bikeway and Science Park Path.
The Transportation Alternatives Program awarded the project $1 million, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced Tuesday.
It was one of 51 state Department of Transportation projects to receive funding with the goal of improving transportation alternatives, according to a press release from Wolf’s office.
PennDOT evaluated applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, readiness for implementation, regional or statewide significance and integration of land use and transportation decision making, according to the release.
The estimated total construction cost is $1,041,212, said Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson.
In addition, the engineering design fees will likely cost about $150,000, with Patton paying two-thirds of that cost and Ferguson paying the rest, Erickson said.
Construction of the 1.8-mile path — 1.2 in Patton and .6 in Ferguson — will probably begin in 2018, Erickson said.
“These projects are important initiatives that enhance communities across Pennsylvania to create stronger economies and better infrastructure,” Wolf said in the press release. “Making these improvements will enhance pedestrian and bicycle facilities, improve access to public transportation, create safe routes to school, preserve historic transportation structures, provide environmental mitigation, create trails that serve a transportation purpose and promote safety and mobility.”
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
