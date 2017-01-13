State stores will be open for business on MLK Day

If you were worried that you wouldn’t be able to pick up a nice bottle of merlot for dinner on Monday, rest assured. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Friday that Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
That isn’t all. Three other holidays were also noted as having at least some operating hours. Stores will be open as normal on Monday and Presidents Day next month. Memorial Day and the Fourth of July will see stores open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a PLCB press release, the state previously prohibited holiday operations but a new law passed last year removed that provision.
The state operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores.
