Multiple crashes close parts of I-99

Interstate 99 closed for more than an hour in parts of the Centre region due to multiple vehicle crashes that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Centre County dispatchers.
The state Department of Transportation released information that said I-99 was closed in all directions from Exit 71, or state Route 322 at Waddle Road, to Exit 73, or Route 322 East at Penn State.
PennDOT spokeswoman Garnet Ninosky said freezing rain was the cause of several fender bender-type crashes.
No injuries were reported.
Ninosky said the northbound lane closed at about 2:40 p.m. and will reopen soon. The southbound lane closed about 2:17 p.m. and reopened about 45 minutes later.
“There were (officials) out detouring traffic so people could get to their destination and it seemed like things went smoothly,” Ninosky said.
