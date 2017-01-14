Multiple crashes close parts of I-99

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Pause

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table.