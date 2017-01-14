2 Centre County residents reported injured in crash

Two people were reported injured and transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Beech Creek Township.
State police at Lamar said the crash occurred on Eagle Valley Road near the Telephone Lane intersection as Nycole Meeker, 30, of Bellefonte, was driving her 2015 Nissan Versa south on state Route 150.
Police said Meeker became distracted and drifted into the northbound lane of an oncoming vehicle driven by Robert Rote, 80, of Howard, and hit the vehicle head-on.
Meeker, according to police, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
She was transported by ambulance to Lock Haven Hospital for minor injuries, police said.
Rote reportedly suffered sever injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Geisinger Hospital in Danville.
Comments