Woman injured in crash, taken to UPMC Altoona

A woman was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash.
A tractor trailer driven by Michael L. Light, 48, of Tyrone was in a private driveway off East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Snyder Township. Light pulled forward, stopped at the edge of the road and then continued onto the roadway, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
Police said that Robin M. Church, 48, of Tyrone was driving on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard and observed the tractor trailer’s movement. She steered left to avoid the tractor trailer but the vehicles crashed.
Light lost control of the tractor trailer, which slid across the road. Church’s Hyundai Tuson then hit a building with the front end against the building and the back third of the vehicle still in the roadway.
Light was uninjured. Church was transported to UPMC Altoona for her injuries.
Comments