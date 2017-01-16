State police announce Trooper Weaver memorial t-shirts

State police command staff approved a fundraiser for Trooper Landon Weaver’s family.
All proceeds will go to his family.
The approval includes the use of the state police patch on shirts and sweatshirts in his honor. The clothes can be purchased from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 205 S. Market St. in Martinsburg or 10 Firehouse Lane in Huntingdon. Those interested in a shirt can also order one at trooperweaver.com.
Ret. trooper Charles Banks is operating the fundraiser with approval from Weaver’s family.
Weaver was shot and killed in the line of duty on Dec. 30.
