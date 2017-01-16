Freezing rain advisory to be in effect across Centre County

The National Weather Service issued a freezing rain advisory for communities across Centre County.
The advisory will be in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The late freezing rain will developing by the early morning, according to NWS, and will accumulate on roadways and sidewalks. Icy spots on untreated roads will cause hazardous driving conditions.
There could be delays in traffic Tuesday morning.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists to travel at an appropriate speed based on road conditions.
