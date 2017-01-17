Cable installation causes Spring Township roadblock

The state is advising caution on Interstate 99 in Centre County on Wednesday.
According to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation release, a “rolling roadblock” will be in effect.
PennDOT said the roadblock would be occurring in Spring Township, Centre County, starting around 11 a.m.
“The rolling road blocks are necessary so that Daversa Construction Corp. can install a new fiber optic cable on existing utility poles,” the PennDOT release said.
Work will be done near the Interstate 80 Bellefonte/161 interchange, and is expected to be completed by 2 p.m.
However, PennDOT warns that the roadblocks “will result in stopped and slowed traffic along I-99 northbound and southbound and drivers need to remain alert for those conditions and allow for extra travel time.”
State police will also be on hand to enforce safety during the rolling roadblocks.
