Bish announces candidacy for district judge

Another local attorney has thrown his hat in the ring for an open district judge seat.
Justin Bish, an attorney at McQuaide Blasko in State College and co-founder of the Penn State Law Veterans Clinic, will run for district judge representing Ferguson, Patton, Halfmoon and parts of College townships.
Bish said in a release Monday that he practices in a diverse array of complex litigation as well as veteran’s law. He also served as a law clerk to the Ohio attorney general, Montgomery County district attorney, and Centre County Court of Common Pleas.
“I am seeking to be the next district judge to continue to serve my community and neighbors,” Bish said. “It is an honor to wear the uniform of this country, and it will be a great honor to serve the community from the bench. I would like to explore working with fellow district judges to create a centralized minor judiciary veterans treatment court within Centre County.”
Bish is a current field artillery officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and has served in a number of assignments, including graduating from Airborne School and representing the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and United States Army in Lithuania as part of its State Partnership Program with fellow NATO allies.
He serves as judge advocate for the State College American Legion Post 245 and vice president of the Penn State Army ROTC Alumni Interest Group.
“My primary goal is to bring honesty, integrity, and fairness to every case that appears before the court,” he said.
Comments