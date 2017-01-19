State College students plan school walkout during Trump’s inauguration

Protests against the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States are planned across the country, but at least one has been conceived locally, largely by people not even old enough to vote.
Some State College high school students have planned a walkout during the inauguration. A Facebook event was launched for the walkout, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday during the swearing-in ceremony.
“This is not anti-Trump,” the event’s description said. “It is pro hope, pro tolerance and in support of all groups that might feel scared for what the Trump administration will bring to America.”
Participating students will meet in front of the north building’s flagpole, “where we will be able to show solidarity.” The original plan was to meet at Memorial Field, according to one of the event’s organizers, but the location was changed due to student safety concerns.
“This is an amazing way for us to make our voice heard in a peaceful but powerful way,” the page said.
