Man sets American flags on fire in State College

Video circulating on social media shows a man bending down to burn American flags in State College, several of which had already been set on fire.
It occurred around the time of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States, according to witnesses who were at the intersection of Atherton Street and College Avenue.
“I love this country,” the man who was setting them on fire said. “...We need to burn (flags) now.”
Three men, however, confronted him and two ripped the remaining untarnished flags from his grip.
State College police talked to the flag burner after the incident. It is not known if any charges will be filed.
Police could not immediately comment on the incident.
