Coroner identifies both victims in fatal pileup

Both drivers who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Jan. 11 on Interstate 80 have been identified, according to Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers.
The crash, which involved six vehicles, occurred at about 12:30 a.m. near exit 161-Bellefonte.
John D. Gaskin, 65, of Landover, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma. The coroner released his name on Wednesday. Segundo Moina, 60, of Newark, N.J. also died. The cause of Moina’s death is pending further tests.
In addition to the deceased, two others suffered injuries.
I-80 eastbound between exits 161 and 173-Lamar was closed for most of Jan. 11, and didn’t re-open until 9:15 p.m. that night.
