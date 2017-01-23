Local

January 23, 2017 2:04 PM

Man dies in hospital due to injuries suffered in crash

From CDT staff reports

A bicycle versus car crash Friday in the State College borough has turned fatal, police said.

According to State College police, officers responded to the crash at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Atherton Street and Norma Street. The cyclist, identified as Daniel Stabile, 34, of State College, was transported to UPMC Altoona with severe head trauma.

The Blair County coroner’s office announced that Stabile died Sunday evening, police said. The operator of the car, a 17-year-old from State College, was not injured.

A crash reconstructionist was called to the scene and the crash is still being investigated, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

People gather to support solidarity in State College

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos