Man dies in hospital due to injuries suffered in crash

A bicycle versus car crash Friday in the State College borough has turned fatal, police said.
According to State College police, officers responded to the crash at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Atherton Street and Norma Street. The cyclist, identified as Daniel Stabile, 34, of State College, was transported to UPMC Altoona with severe head trauma.
The Blair County coroner’s office announced that Stabile died Sunday evening, police said. The operator of the car, a 17-year-old from State College, was not injured.
A crash reconstructionist was called to the scene and the crash is still being investigated, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150.
