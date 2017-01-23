Hazardous weather outlook for Centre County

As rain continues to fall across the county, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the southern part of the county.
For now, light to moderate rain will continue to move across the region with temperatures holding or falling from the mid-and-upper 30s, according to the weather service in State College. The rain will mix with sleet, later changing to wet snow across higher terrain.
The outlook lasts into tonight and stretches from southern Centre County into Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin and Clinton counties, the weather service said, as well as other counties further east. Snow and sleet accumulations could reach as much as 1-3 inches over higher elevations.
The probability for hazardous weather throughout the week is low, the weather service said.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District announced Monday afternoon that it will be canceling all evening activities. Little league registration — originally scheduled for Monday evening — will be rescheduled at a later date.
Comments