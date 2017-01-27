Police looking for missing woman, last seen in December

Angela Lynn Hall, 49, was last seen Dec. 30 by her husband.
The woman was reported missing “a few days ago,” according to state police at Lamar, who issued a release on the case Friday.
Hall’s last known address is off of Main Street in Loganton. She did not take any of her belongings, though could be driving a 2004 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with dents and scratches on the sides, a blue Penn State magnetic pawprint on the rear and a Penn State plate on the front of the vehicle. It’s registration is HBB1708.
Anyone with information about Hall should contact police at 570-726-6000.
