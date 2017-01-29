Victim identified in fatal crash

The victim of a fatal crash Sunday on Penns Valley Road in Gregg Township has been identified.
Police say 78-year-old Robert Gleeson, of Centre Hall, was traveling south on state Route 45 near Ross Hill Road at about 4:15 p.m. when his Ford Ranger crossed into the lane of another vehicle traveling east.
The other vehicle, a Ford F-150 driven by Carey Stover, of Aaronsburg, swerved to the right side of the road to avoid Gleeson, police say. But the front left side Gleeson’s vehicle struck the left side of Stover’s vehicle, spinning the F150 around 90 degrees. Gleeson’s vehicle continued across the eastbound lane, traveled of the road and struck a utility pole with its front end.
Gleeson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stover was uninjured.
First responders closed that section of Route 45 while they cleaned up the scene. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
