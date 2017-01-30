Woman missing since December found, police say

A woman missing for one month has been found, according to state police at Lamar.
Angela Lynn Hall, 49, was last seen Dec. 30 by her husband. She was reported missing last week. Her whereabouts are now known by police, and she is no longer considered missing and endangered.
Hall did not not have any of her belongings when she went missing, police said Friday, though it was believed she could be driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The investigating state trooper was not available to comment, according to police.
