Part of I-80 closed after crash in Clearfield County

A portion of Interstate 80 westbound in Clearfield County is closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the highway has been closed at mile-marker 104 near DuBois and is expected to remain closed into the evening hours.
Drivers are directed to follow the signed, orange detour from the Pennfield-111 interchange to the DuBoise-101 interchange, PennDOT said. Drivers are cautioned to be alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 and along the detour route which uses Route 153 and Route 225.
Drivers can use the Highway Advisory Radio System for updates by tuning to AM 1640, PennDOT said.
