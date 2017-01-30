Local

January 30, 2017 1:44 PM

Part of I-80 closed after crash in Clearfield County

From CDT staff reports

A portion of Interstate 80 westbound in Clearfield County is closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the highway has been closed at mile-marker 104 near DuBois and is expected to remain closed into the evening hours.

Drivers are directed to follow the signed, orange detour from the Pennfield-111 interchange to the DuBoise-101 interchange, PennDOT said. Drivers are cautioned to be alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 and along the detour route which uses Route 153 and Route 225.

Drivers can use the Highway Advisory Radio System for updates by tuning to AM 1640, PennDOT said.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bellefonte Area students run Life Skills Cafe

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos