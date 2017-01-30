How much snow will you get when the storm hits?

A snow storm will hit Pennsylvania, though how much snow falls will depend on where you live.
The National Weather Service forecasts greater snow accumulations at locations north and west of Centre County.
More than three inches of snow will fall to the west of Centre County. Philipsburg and Snow Show are expected to get up to five inches of snow, with it developing after midnight Tuesday and tapering off in the afternoon.
State College, Bellefonte and surrounding communities will likely get at least two inches of snow. Communities to east of Centre County are expected to get at least one inch of snow.
NWS meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said a system from Canada is crossing Lake Michigan in a northwest to southeast direction.
“It’s just an Alberta Clipper, a low pressure system out of Canada,” he said. “... There will be more snow tonight to sunrise tomorrow. Unfortunately, that will be right around school time, so we’ll see how things go.”
Temperatures will be above freezing Tuesday afternoon, which will cause snow to melt.
