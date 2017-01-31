Central PA snow causes Centre County school delays

Snow blanketing Centre County overnight caused early morning calls from school districts.
Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College all called for two-hour delays before 6 a.m.
Other schools, like Grace Prep, Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School, followed suit.
Delays aren’t just for kids. South Hills School of Business and Technology delayed openings at campuses in both State College and Altoona, and Penn State Altoona is also waiting two hours to start classes.
