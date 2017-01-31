Townships declare snow emergency effective immediately

Patton and College townships have declared a snow emergency.
Residents must remove their vehicles from township streets, and sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after snow has stopped.
PennDOT also took action with snow plows, of course, spreading salt and clearing roads, but the state was also proactive in trying to limit crashes in other ways.
PennDOT issued speed reductions for Interstate 80 from mile marker 97 in Clearfield County to mile marker 194 in Clinton County, and the large chunk of Centre County in between, plus U.S. Route 220 in Clinton County. That happened around 9:15 a.m.
At 10 a.m., I-99 had speed reductions put in place in Centre County.
PennDOT urged travelers to avoid driving if possible, and if not, to keep speeds on those major roads below 45 miles per hour.
“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” the department said in a press release.
Motorists are encouraged to check the department’s road conditions by visiting www.511pa.com.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
