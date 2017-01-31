Storm blankets Centre County with snow

It was the last day of January, but it finally began to look a lot like Christmas.
A Tuesday snowstorm pounded central Pennsylvania, causing barely passable roads in the morning, school cancellations and hours of kids playing in the snow.
The Alberta Clipper was expected to bring at least 3 inches of snow to the north and west of Centre County, 2 inches in the Centre Region and an inch to the east of the county. Mother Nature delivered.
Areas to the west and north of Centre County had 4 to 5 inches of snow, at least 3 inches in the Centre Region and 1 to 2 inches east of the county.
The heaviest snow fell during the morning rush hour, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski.
PennDOT issued speed reductions at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Interstate 80, I-99 and U.S. Route 220. The department asked travelers to avoid driving if possible until the speed reductions were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Motorists may check state road conditions by visiting www.511pa.com.
Multiple townships also declared snow emergencies before noon Tuesday and urged residents to move their vehicles off roadways to allow plow trucks to clear roads.
Districts postponed after-school activities in addition to classes being canceled.
Snow will be unlikely the rest of the week, Tyburski said, though temperatures are not expected to get above freezing Thursday through Sunday.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District announced a two-hour delay Tuesday night for school on Wednesday.
