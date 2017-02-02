State College bank plans addition

AmeriServ Bank, located at 1857 N. Atherton St. in Trader Joe’s Plaza, is planning a 965-square-foot addition to its existing building, according to land development plans submitted in December.
Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said the plans have been approved. The bank, he added, will go through a permitting process before construction can begin.
No construction timeline has been released.
The plans include the demolition of five existing parking spaces and adjacent sidewalks to make room for the addition. But four angled spaces on the western side of the existing building and one new space on the south side of the building will be added.
