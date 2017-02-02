Child hit by vehicle, dies in crash

A 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle at about 3:03 p.m. Thursday, according to Miles Township Fire Company Chief Eric Miller.
The boy was walking home from school with his siblings on the 4400 block of Brush Valley Road and was hit by a car traveling westbound. Centre County dispatchers said the boy was not breathing upon arrival, and Miller confirmed that the boy died.
Miles Township Fire Company and state police responded to the scene where traffic is being diverted. The police are reconstructing the crash to determine how it occurred.
No one in the vehicle was injured.
The boy’s family was notified, according to Miller.
This story will be updated.
