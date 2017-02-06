Lewistown man dies in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash on Saturday night resulted in the death of a 63-year-old Lewistown man.
David Zeiders was traveling southbound on the 7500 block of U.S. 522 North in Decatur Township in Mifflin County, according to state police at Lewistown.
Zeiders was unable to negotiate a left curve in the roadway, crossing the western fog line. He continue traveling south on the shoulder before traveling southeast across both lanes of travel and leaving the roadway to the east, police said.
After leaving the roadway, the 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier drove up an embankment and became airborne, police said. The vehicle hit the ground, causing it to flip end over end.
The vehicle hit the ground again and began to roll side to side, according to police. Zeiders was ejected from the vehicle.
Fame Emergency Medical Services responded, and Zeiders died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, police said.
