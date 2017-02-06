State awards grants to local fire, emergency response organizations

Nine fire and emergency services in Centre County received more than $115,000 in state grant funding.
The office of state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, announced the grants Monday.
“Those dedicating their time to these organizations make it their selfless mission to protect and serve the rest of us,” Benninghoff said in a press release.
The funding, according to the release, comes from a grant program created by the legislature and administered by the state Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. In addition, the funding comes from slot machine gaming proceeds, not tax revenue.
Eligible projects for funding include equipment purchase or repair; facility construction or renovation; training; or existing debt reduction.
Centre County grant recipients
▪ Alpha Fire Company: $15,000
▪ Bellefonte Emergency Medical Services: $7,448.21
▪ Boalsburg Fire Company: $15,000
▪ Logan Fire Company No. 1: $15,000
▪ Millheim Fire Company No. 1: $12,098
▪ Pleasant Gap Fire Company No. 1: $15,000
▪ Pleasant Gap Fire Company No. 1 Emergency Medical Services: $7,448.21
▪ Undine Fire Company No. 2: $13,902.60
▪ Walker Township Volunteer Fire Company: $14,417.24
Comments