Details released on I-99 truck rollover

The identity of the driver in Friday’s truck rollover has been released by state police.
According to state police at Rockview, Adelmo Gudiel-Herrera, 55, was traveling south along Interstate 99 in Patton Township when his truck left the roadway and struck the guide rail on the west-side shoulder. The truck continued off the roadway down the embankment, rolling onto its side.
Gudiel-Herrera was reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said, and was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Alpha Fire Company and PennDOT assisted at the scene.
