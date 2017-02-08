Snow emergencies have been declared. How much snow will you get when the storm hits?

Maybe Punxsutawney Phil was right — winter weather is here to stay.
A snow storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning will sweep across Pennsylvania, dropping heavy snow everywhere in its path.
Communities in Centre County have been put under a winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service. Expect Centre County to get two to five inches of snow, meaning probable hazardous driving conditions and possible school delays or cancellations. Some areas in western Centre County could experience up to eight inches of snow, according to The Weather Channel.
A snow emergency has been declared by Patton and Ferguson townships, meaning vehicles must be off the roadways all of Thursday and sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the snow has stopped.
The temperature will drop late Wednesday to turn rain into snow, which is expected to be at its heaviest from midnight to dawn.
TWC has named the snowy system Winter Storm Niko, which may cause flight delays from Philadelphia to Boston.
Motorists should drive carefully, according to PennDot, and travel at reduced speeds when snow or ice covers roadways.
Comments