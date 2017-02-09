Schools announce closures due to snow storm, townships declare emergencies

Several inches of snow fell overnight, causing some impassable roadways.
School districts across Centre County announced closures early Thursday morning. PennDOT issued speed reductions on state roads as a safety measure.
Initial forecasts indicated that central Pennsylvania communties would get as little as 2 inches of snow. That total could rise to 9 inches when the storm is over.
Several townships, including Harris, Patton and Ferguson, declared snow emergencies hours before the storm arrived, indicating that motorists would have to park their vehicles off roadways to allow plow trucks to clear streets.
A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Comments