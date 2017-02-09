Councilman Myers plans to seek re-election

State College Borough Councilman Evan Myers plans to run for a second term.
Myers serves as chief operating officer at AccuWeather, and has lived in the area for more than 40 years, according to a press release.
He served as the chairman of the State College Planning Commission for more than five years, and as a member of the Consolidation Study Commission and the Downtown Vision and Strategic Plan Committee, the release said.
“There are important issues that need to be addressed forthrightly and urgently, such as our shrinking tax base, pressure on homeowners and a tough and through review of zoning codes, covering everything from building size and height to the impact of development on density and safety,” Myers said in the release.
