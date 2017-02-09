Initial forecasts called for 2 to 5 inches of snow in Centre County, but Winter Storm Niko dumped a little extra on central Pennsylvania.
National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego said about 24 hours before the storm began that forecasts anticipated the heavy snow to be just south of central Pennsylvania. Cold air then filtered into Centre County Wednesday night, and low pressure pushed precipitation further north, causing forecasts to change for an expected 5 to 9 inches of snow.
Snow accumulations were recorded at 8.6 inches just south of Philipsburg. The Centre Region and the eastern side of the county had about 6 inches of snow.
“It’s the best snow we’ve gotten this season,” Evanego said.
The heavy snowfall caused school districts to cancel classes, Penn State to delay activities set to begin before 10 a.m. and PennDOT to issue speed reductions across the state.
Snow flurries are possible Friday with a high temperature of up to 30 degrees. Milder air will move into central Pennsylvania by Saturday causing high temperatures to rise to the mid-40s. Rain is possible on Sunday.
