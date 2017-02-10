2 men injured in head on crash with plow truck

Two men suffered injuries in a crash, according to state police at Huntingdon.
Brandon Michael Hoffmaster, 26, of Tyrone, lost control of his vehicle at 9:14 p.m. Thursday on Spruce Creek Road near Birmingham Pike . The vehicle crossed over the road’s double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit a PennDOT plow truck head on.
Joseph A. Edgerton, 48, of Tyrone, was Hoffmaster’s passenger in the vehicle. Edgerton was taken to UMPC Pittsburgh for serious injuries, and Hoffmaster was taken to JC Blair Hospital for injuries.
Scott White, 37, was the driver of the PennDOT plow truck. He did not suffer any injuries, according to police.
Police are investigating the crash as a possible DUI case.
