Light Up the Night event to promote bicycle safety

CentreBike, a coalition of Centre Region bicyclists, is hosting a bicyclist commuter safety event on Monday.
Members of the organization will be installing free bicycle lights from 4:30-7 p.m. for bicyclists who ride after dark without lights, according to a CentreBike press release.
CentreBike purchased 150 lights for the event, and it will also be an opportunity for the organization to education bicyclists about registering their bikes with university police and new classes and clinics offered through Centre Region Parks and Recreation, the release said.
State College and Penn State police will participate in the event, which will be held at six locations around campus and downtown, the release said.
Volunteers will also be doing a bicycle count to determine people’s habits along a number of corridors, according to the release. Data related to traffic volume and light usage will be collected and provided to Centre Regional Planning Agency.
“The distribution of these lights serves not only as a direct action to improve bicyclist safety, but also to aid in cultivating a mindset based in safety,” CentreBike President Tristan Avelis said in the release. “As the biking community grows, safety becomes a larger and larger topic of concern. Planting the seed of safety as early as possible will hopefully yield a result of a forever safe and conscientious oriented community, cyclist and non-cyclist.”
For more information, visit centrebike.org.
