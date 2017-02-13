Overnight winds roar over county

Centre County is sweeping up after strong winds blew through the county overnight.
A wind advisory is in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, for several counties across the state including Centre and surrounding counties. Meteorologist Paul Head said winds during the overnight gusted up to 51 mph in State College and up to 56 mph in Johnstown.
A low pressure system moving into the Lake Ontario area was met with a new low developing over the southern New England states, Head said. As the systems met over Pennsylvania, he said, “all that energy transfer just roared over the state.”
Winds will diminish as the day goes on, he said, as the low pressure system moves from the gulf of Maine into Nova Scotia. Monday will be blustery and cold, he said, but the wind was just a one-day event.
Heavy winds are normal in March, he said, so the area can expect maybe two more excessively windy days sometime next month.
West Penn Power is reporting 13 separate power outages across the county Monday morning, from North Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township to Lake Road in Potter Township. An outage caused by tree damage along Penns Valley Road near Spring Mills is reportedly affecting up to 100 customers and is expected to be resolved before noon.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
