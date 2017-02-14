Firearms reportedly taken from Clearfield County residence

State police at Clearfield are investigating the reported theft of several firearms.
Police were contacted Monday by a Snow Shoe resident regarding the thefts that reportedly occurred between November and February. A female allegedly entered the Chester Hill Borough residence and took a 20-guage sawed-off shotgun, a .22-caliber long rifle and a double-barreled 16-guage shotgun. The resident knew the woman, according to police.
A set of drums were also reportedly taken, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
