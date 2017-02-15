Stay home if you are sick, Penn State Thon says

Just stay home if there is a remote possibility that you are ill during the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.
Thon hopes that message is clear in a statement issued two days before the beginning of the 46-hour dance marathon.
“We are asking those who feel sick to refrain from attending Thon,” the statement said. “Bringing illnesses into the (Bryce Jordan Center) can greatly impact and compromise the health of Four Diamonds children, their families, dancers and attendees.”
The university has reported three recent confirmed cases of mumps, which has symptoms including swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline, a headache, fever and cold-like symptoms. Those who have been near anyone with suspected mumps should also not attend, because it is an infectious disease.
“People with mumps are considered infectious from three days before swelling begins through five days after the start of swelling,” the statement said. “For most people, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine provide adequate immunity to the infection.”
Thon will start at 6 p.m. Friday and end 4 p.m. Sunday.
