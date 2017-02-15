PennDOT urges caution due to snow squalls

Snow squalls Wednesday are prompting the state to issue warnings.
According to a PennDOT release, the squalls could pop up in the area through Thursday night. Drivers were encouraged to stay off the roads if possible, and use caution if driving was a necessity.
“Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists, including PennDOT plow truck drivers, face during the winter. Motorists need to be alert for sudden squalls that can quickly cause roads to become snow covered,” the release stated. “Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.”
The National Weather Service said particular caution should be paid on stretches of interstates 80 and 99.
In January 2004, a Centre County snow squall was the cause of a 50-car wreck on I-80 that killed six and injured more than a dozen others.
