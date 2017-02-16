PennDOT announces road closures on interstate

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced short-term closures related to the Waddle Road project.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 99 will be closed from 7 p.m. Feb. 21 through 5 a.m. Feb. 22 for beam setting on the project. Traffic will be diverted using the northbound on/off ramps, according to a release from PennDOT.
Southbound lanes of I-99 will be closed from 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 through 5 a.m. on Feb. 24. Traffic will be diverted using the southbound on/off ramps, the release said.
Travel delays should be expected, according to PennDOT.
