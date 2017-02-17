State College police investigate hit and run

State College police are seeking information on a hit and run early Friday in the borough.
According to a police news release, at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of West College Avenue and North Atherton Street, a tractor trailer made a right turn onto West College from Atherton, going up over the curb and pulling down a light pole and crosswalk signal.
The truck cab is described as a tan or light brown color, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit a tip through the police website.
