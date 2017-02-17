Local

February 17, 2017 5:02 PM

Local real estate agent to be featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

A local real estate agent is about to experience some national celebrity, according to a release.

State College realtor Kristin O’Brien will be featured on HGTV reality show “House Hunters.” Her show will air at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 on an episode called “Single Gal Seeks Single Family Home in Pennsylvania.”

“This experience has been so exciting and fun,” O’Brien said in a statement. “I am so proud to show off the amazing local areas and businesses plus our great community.”

The episode is about a young professional from Georgia who wants to buy her first home in State College.

O’Brien, a Penn State grad who works for Keller Williams Advantage Realty, has been in the real estate industry since 2001. Her links to real estate go back to her father, a landlord and investor.

