Longtime Clearfield County policeman to run for district judge

Jim Glass, of Coalport, announced his candidacy on Saturday for district judge in Clearfield County.
Glass has worked in law enforcement for 24 years, serving as an officer for the Clearfield borough and Lawrence Township police departments.
He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2007, and has served as the school resource officer for Clearfield Area School District.
Glass graduated from Glendale high school in Flinton, then went on to study criminology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He graduated from the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy in 1993.
The primary election will be held May 16.
