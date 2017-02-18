Local consultant to run for State College school board

Local consultant Arnold Tilden announced on Friday his intention to run for State College Area school board.
Tilden, founder of State College corporate training firm Tilden and Associates, previously served as vice president for educational planning and student services at Juniata College.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from St. Lawrence University, and his doctorate from Temple University.
Tilden has chosen to base his campaign off the slogan, “Good public education means good economics.” “Every child today needs solid knowledge base upon which to build his or her economic future,” Tilden said in a release.
This year’s general primary will be held May 16. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms.
